    Sister Jean: 'I'll Be Jumping Around' If Loyola-Chicago Reaches 2021 Final Four

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches Loyola Chicago play Illinois during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The players won't be the only ones jumping if Loyola-Chicago advances to the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

    "I'll be jumping around, literally, not figuratively, I'll be jumping around as much as they are," Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "It will just be a great thrill if they get to the Final Four again, or even go up a couple steps more. I will hardly believe that it happened. Last time, I thought to myself, 'I will never see anything like this again.'"

    The 101-year-old team chaplain was in attendance for the Ramblers' first-round victory over Georgia Tech and second-round stunner over top-seeded Illinois.

    She certainly knows what championship basketball looks like considering she saw the Ramblers take home the 1963 national championship.

    "I waited since 1963, because I saw that game too," she said. "If we got this, it would be perfect. They're working toward it, and I believe they still can do it. One never knows what's going to happen in a basketball game on the floor that night."

    If Sister Jean really is jumping around after a Final Four run this year, the basketball won't be the only appointment viewing.

