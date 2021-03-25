Fantasy Basketball 2021: Top Pickups After NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls went through the two most drastic roster transformations on Thursday.

Orlando gutted its roster by shipping Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls, Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

Even though the Magic now have a lesser-talented roster, it is the better one to examine for fantasy basketball purposes.

Orlando's shuffled lineup should present young players with more minutes and the chance to put up decent numbers for the rest of the regular season.

Vucevic, Fournier and Gordon's fantasy stocks will change based off their new roles, but they were are widely rostered in most leagues before the trades.

The Toronto Raptors were not as active as some expected before the trade deadline, but the deal that sent Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers will have a significant impact on which players score for Nick Nurse's ball club.