    Marquese Chriss Reportedly Traded from Warriors to Spurs for Cady Lalanne

    Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) knocks the ball away from Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are reportedly sending forward Marquese Chriss and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs for the draft rights to center Cady Lalanne, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes

    Chriss has been sidelined with a broken right leg since late December but averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 59 games last year. He's expected to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. 

    Lalanne was a second-round pick out of UMass in 2015 but has yet to reach the NBA. 

    The 6'9", 242-pound forward played in 50 games for the Spurs' then-D-League team in 2015-16, averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.1 minutes per night and was named a NBA D-League All-Star in 2016. Yet the Haitian never caught on in the NBA and instead went to China to continue his career with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls from 2016-2017. 

    Lalanne has continued to bounce around different international leagues since then, mostly recently earning an All-Star nod with the Changwon LG Sakers of the Korean League this season. 

    It doesn't appear as though he'll be joining Golden State anytime soon, if at all.

    Instead the trade helps the Warriors save on the luxury tax for an injured player (Lalanne hurt his toe in January) and grants the club a bit of cap relief. 

    Chriss is finishing up a two-year, $2.5 million deal he originally signed with Golden State and will hit free agency this offseason. It's unlikely the No. 8 overall pick from the 2016 draft will ever see the floor in San Antonio, either. 

     

