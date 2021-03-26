Fresh Stars Primed to Earn Mainstream Attention at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo via WWE.com

Despite WWE booking older veterans in top spots at WrestleMania to help alleviate the massive drop in ratings caused by porous booking all year, there are still several Superstars who are poised to break out at the company's biggest show.

With two relatively new faces in Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley challenging for the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships, respectively, and a reborn Apollo Crews finding his stride with a new gimmick, all three of these Superstars are ready to prove their worth to WWE.

Here are the fresh stars ready to break out at WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair

After building a stellar reputation at the Performance Center and in NXT, Belair was largely an afterthought when she was brought to the main roster. That was the case until she made her way to SmackDown in the WWE draft in October 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And on Friday nights, she continues to prove why she is The EST of WWE.

Belair's dominant showing in the women's Royal Rumble match in January set the stage for her title shot against Sasha Banks, but a lackluster build thus far has hampered the storyline. Thankfully, WWE Creative can't take the shine away from these two talented women.

At WrestleMania, they should tear the house down, led by the in-ring work and sheer power of The EST. Whether she walks out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with the title or not, Belair will be the biggest winner at the marquee pay-per-view on April 10-11.

Apollo Crews

Fans knew Apollo Crews had what it takes in the ring from his time in NXT, but many were unsold on his character or mic work. Ever since his heel turn and claims of being Nigerian royalty, though, few on the main roster have been better.

At WrestleMania, it's time for Crews to take the next step.

Big E has been unbelievable on the mic before, during and after his matches, and there is no better person to help cement Crews as a top star than the former New Day standout. While swapping the title back and forth isn't usually the best booking, their trading of the Intercontinental Championship multiple times is what they both need right now.

With enough time and the biggest stage in the sport, Crews and Big E could steal the show.

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair confirming on Twitter she is recovering from COVID-19 set the stage for Raw's newest attraction, Rhea Ripley, to challenge women's champion Asuka for her title at WrestleMania.

While the build won't have depth, The Nightmare and The Empress of Tomorrow could tear the house down and put on one of the best women's matches in the history of the prestigious event. When the dust settles, Ripley should walk out of the PPV with the title.

The Australian dominated NXT and will now be expected to debut on the main roster and fight for a championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The sudden push to the top of the card is nothing new for the 24-year-old, who should excel in the spotlight.

If WWE Creative lets Asuka showcase her true skills and in-ring ability, she will help Ripley cement her status as a top star and give the young performer another iconic WrestleMania moment to follow her Show of Shows debut against Flair last year.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).