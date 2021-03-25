Mavericks, Pelicans' Updated Rosters, Starting Lineups After JJ Redick Trade

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks improved around the margins of their roster on NBA trade deadline day, adding JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, landed James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick.

Here's how the moves are likely to shape the respective rosters.

Dallas Mavericks Depth Chart

PG: Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson

SG: Josh Richardson, JJ Redick

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF: Maxi Kleber, Nicolo Melli, Trey Lyles

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell

New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart

PG: Lonzo Ball, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG: Eric Bledsoe, Kira Lewis Jr.

SF: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Wes Iwundu

PF: Zion Williamson, James Johnson

C: Steven Adams, Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

The Pelicans aren't much better or worse from the trade; they were clearly looking to get whatever they could for an aging veteran on an expiring deal.

Assuming Johnson doesn't get bought out—he counts for $15.8 million against the cap—his experience and physical approach could be beneficial toward the development of Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans already had Steven Adams, and now they get another enforcer inside.

Redick is having a down season relative to his usual performance. He's shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, which is on pace to be a career low.

This version of Redick remains an effective floor-spacer nonetheless, and he might benefit by going from having Lonzo Ball to Luka Doncic as his team's primary playmaker. The 36-year-old boasts a 42.5 percent clip in catch-and-shoot situations, per NBA.com, so leaning more into that role could help.

The Mavs clearly needed some reinforcements as they sit seventh in the Western Conference at 23-19. Team governor Mark Cuban ruled out trading Kristaps Porzingis, so fans shouldn't have expected anything earth-shattering.

Adding Redick strengthens Dallas slightly in the short term while not impacting the franchise's long-term financial flexibility.