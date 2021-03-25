    Mavericks, Pelicans' Updated Rosters, Starting Lineups After JJ Redick Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) celebrates late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The Pelicans won 124-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks improved around the margins of their roster on NBA trade deadline day, adding JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    The Pelicans, meanwhile, landed James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick.

    Here's how the moves are likely to shape the respective rosters.

              

    Dallas Mavericks Depth Chart

    • PG: Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson
    • SG: Josh Richardson, JJ Redick
    • SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr.
    • PF: Maxi Kleber, Nicolo Melli, Trey Lyles
    • C: Kristaps Porzingis, Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell

          

    New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart

    • PG: Lonzo Ball, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
    • SG: Eric Bledsoe, Kira Lewis Jr.
    • SF: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Wes Iwundu
    • PF: Zion Williamson, James Johnson
    • C: Steven Adams, Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

               

    The Pelicans aren't much better or worse from the trade; they were clearly looking to get whatever they could for an aging veteran on an expiring deal.

    Assuming Johnson doesn't get bought out—he counts for $15.8 million against the cap—his experience and physical approach could be beneficial toward the development of Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans already had Steven Adams, and now they get another enforcer inside.

    Redick is having a down season relative to his usual performance. He's shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, which is on pace to be a career low.

    This version of Redick remains an effective floor-spacer nonetheless, and he might benefit by going from having Lonzo Ball to Luka Doncic as his team's primary playmaker. The 36-year-old boasts a 42.5 percent clip in catch-and-shoot situations, per NBA.com, so leaning more into that role could help.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Mavs clearly needed some reinforcements as they sit seventh in the Western Conference at 23-19. Team governor Mark Cuban ruled out trading Kristaps Porzingis, so fans shouldn't have expected anything earth-shattering.

    Adding Redick strengthens Dallas slightly in the short term while not impacting the franchise's long-term financial flexibility.

    Related

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      ⏰ The 2021 trade deadline has passed. @danfavale grades every trade that just went down 📲

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Reports: Spurs Buyout, Release Aldridge

      Miami is expected to be Aldridge's top destination, but he will talk with teams

      Reports: Spurs Buyout, Release Aldridge
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Reports: Spurs Buyout, Release Aldridge

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Lowry Stays with Raptors

      Raptors keep the six-time All-Star despite Heat, 76ers, Lakers trade rumors

      Lowry Stays with Raptors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lowry Stays with Raptors

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Oladipo Traded to Heat 🚨

      ◾️ Heat get: Victor Oladipo ◾️ Rockets get: Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and draft swap (Shams)

      Oladipo Traded to Heat 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Oladipo Traded to Heat 🚨

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report