Fantasy Baseball 2021 Rankings: Deep Sleepers, Hidden Gems to Target

3 of 4

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The volatility at the pitching positions can be good and bad.

On one hand, it makes all but the elite of elites tough to rank because there aren't many consistent contributors from year to year. On the other, the opportunity for overnight fantasy stardom is undeniably present. Two years ago, you might've been able to get Shane Bieber with a post-200 pick. Now, he's no worse than the third starting pitcher off the board.

We're not projecting that kind of growth for Elieser Hernandez, but if you wanted a late flier with huge upside, he has the stuff to skyrocket his fantasy stock. His slider is one of the better pitches in baseball, and his fastball keeps hitters off balance. He has been fine-tuning his changeup this spring, which could be his key to being more effective and pitching deeper into games.

Injuries limited him to just six outings last season, but those six games wowed with everything other than volume (25.2 total innings). He had a 3.16 ERA, a 1.013 WHIP, 11.9 K/9 and a whopping 6.80 strikeouts-per-walk. Again, that's what he was doing as a mostly two-pitch pitcher. If he has a legitimate third pitch in his arsenal, the sky is the limit for how far he can go—and how high he can elevate your fantasy staff.