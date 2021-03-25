Trail Blazers' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Norman Powell Trade

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers shook things up on Thursday, acquiring guard Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So, what does the team's depth chart look like with Powell added to the mix?

PG: Damian Lillard / Anfernee Simons (when healthy)

SG: CJ McCollum / Norman Powell / CJ Elleby

SF: Derrick Jones Jr. / Nassir Little (when healthy) / Keljin Blevins

PF: Robert Covington / Carmelo Anthony / Zach Collins

C: Jusuf Nurkic (when healthy) / Enes Kanter / Harry Giles III

So, what does Powell bring to the Blazers?

Well, he'll score the rock. Powell is having a career year, averaging 19.6 points and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from three. He'll be instant offense and instant shooting off the bench, or another dangerous weapon in the starting lineup depending on how Terry Stotts utilizes his group.

It's fair to question if that's what the Blazers need, however. Even with McCollum missing a large chunk of the season, putting the ball in the net hasn't been an issue for these Blazers, with an offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) of 115.8, sixth in the NBA.

Getting stops is the bigger issue. Portland has a defensive rating of just 116.8, 29th in the NBA. In that regard, adding another switchable forward capable of defending multiple positions—like, say, an Aaron Gordon—would have filled a more pressing need.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, Powell is an upgrade over both Hood and Trent and will be another weapon for Portland's already dangerous offense. The Blazers most certainly didn't get worse on Thursday. It's just fair to question whether a player like Gordon might have increased their ceiling more than Powell.

Regardless, the Trail Blazers (25-18) will once again be a tough out in the Western Conference Playoffs.