Nikola Vucevic Trade Rumors: Magic Want 'Substantial Package' to Move Star

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic are listening to offers for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, but it would reportedly take a "substantial package" to acquire him ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a Vucevic trade would set the franchise "toward more substantial long-term retooling."

Vucevic, 30, has made two of the last three All-Star Games and has emerged as one of the sport's most versatile offensive centers despite Orlando's struggles to stay competitive.

