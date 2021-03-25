    Nikola Vucevic Trade Rumors: Magic Want 'Substantial Package' to Move Star

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021
    Alerted 10m ago in the B/R App

    Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic are listening to offers for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, but it would reportedly take a "substantial package" to acquire him ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a Vucevic trade would set the franchise "toward more substantial long-term retooling."

    Vucevic, 30, has made two of the last three All-Star Games and has emerged as one of the sport's most versatile offensive centers despite Orlando's struggles to stay competitive.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

