NBA Draft 2021: Final Mock Draft Before March Madness Sweet 16

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Fan of the three-ball? It's 2021; we all are.

Well, that makes all of us fans of Corey Kispert, then, as he might have the loudest argument as the best shooter in this draft. The 6'7", 220-pounder has turned his shooting line into a string of absurdities. He's connecting on 54.5 percent of his field goals, 45.8 percent of his threes and 90.1 percent of his free-throws. Oh, and for good measure, he's also finishing 64.0 percent of his two-pointers.

"Kispert has scored with otherworldly efficiency all season, particularly for a jump shooter, and projects neatly into a similar role in the NBA, where he forces opponents to account for him as a shooter, moves the ball unselfishly, and plays adequate defense," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "He ... should arrive readymade for rotation minutes as a big, viable floor-spacer, making him a particularly attractive pick for a team in search of shooting help."

There probably isn't a team in the NBA that has enough shooting. If there is, that team almost certainly isn't drafting in the range Kispert will go. There are players with higher ceilings, but his shooting touch makes the short list of the elite skills in this draft class.