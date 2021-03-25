AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Darby Allin Main Event, Sting and Kenny Omega

Photo credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite prevailed again this week in the Wednesday night wrestling war, scoring a ratings victory over WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 757,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 678,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

The main event of Dynamite saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Championship over Dark Order member John Silver in a hard-fought battle. Matt Hardy and his group attacked both combatants after the match, but Sting ran down and made the save.

All Elite Wrestling world champion Kenny Omega beat Matt Sydal in the opening match of the night and made his presence felt later after The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid beat The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler in a six-man tag team match.

Omega attacked The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid, and then he told off The Young Bucks, but after Matt and Nick Jackson walked away, Omega ate superkicks from Penta and Fenix.

Some other key moments included Christian Cage agreeing to a match against Frankie Kazarian next week and Tay Conti beating Nyla Rose in upset fashion.

The main event segment of NXT was a contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly for a match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. NXT general manager William Regal noted that since O'Reilly isn't medically cleared, NXT would be absolved of any blame if they signed the contract.

Cole and O'Reilly cut passionate promos on each other before signing the contract and having to be held back from brawling with each other.

Also, after Karrion Kross beat Oney Lorcan in a match, he had a heated confrontation with NXT champion Finn Balor ahead of their match at TakeOver.

Another key moment saw cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin beat Kushida before coming face to face with Santos Escobar, who is also a cruiserweight champion. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then came to the ring and placed a ladder in front of them, confirming that their unification bout at TakeOver will be a ladder match.

It was also made official that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver, while the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a Triple Threat tag team match between MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma.

