NCAA Bracket 2021: Updated Odds and Picks Against the Spread for Sweet 16

2 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One of the biggest storylines of the NCAA tournament thus far has been the exceptional play of the Pac-12 programs. Four teams from the conference are in the Sweet 16—No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oregon, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon State—and it's guaranteed that at least one will reach the Elite Eight, with USC and Oregon going head-to-head on Sunday night.

That's a matchup that could go either way, as the Trojans and Ducks have both impressed so far in the tournament. USC owns wins over No. 11 Drake and No. 3 Kansas. Oregon advanced to the second round when No. 10 VCU withdrew because of a positive COVID-19 test, then the Ducks knocked off No. 2 Iowa.

Expect a second Pac-12 team to join either USC or Oregon in the Elite Eight. It's more likely that will be Oregon State, as UCLA is going to have a tough time trying to get past No. 2 Alabama.

The Beavers will be taking on No. 8 Loyola Chicago, which is a program that knows what it takes to make a surprising deep tournament run. The Ramblers reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2018, and they've defeated No. 9 Georgia Tech and No. 1 Illinois in this year's tourney.

However, Oregon State is playing well and had little trouble defeating No. 5 Tennessee and No. 4 Oklahoma State. The Beavers will continue to excel offensively and will knock off Loyola Chicago to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.