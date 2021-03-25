Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Tessa Blanchard and MoreMarch 25, 2021
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Tessa Blanchard and More
What would WrestleMania be without WWE's resident queen?
Luckily, we may not have to find out as Charlotte Flair appears on her way back in time for wrestling's most prestigious night, according to a new report.
The 12-time women's champion headlines this week's collection of rumor and innuendo, which also includes an update on a fellow Four Horsewoman.
What role might The Queen play at The Show of Shows, who might be joining her in a WWE ring soon and what's up with Aleister Black?
Find out now.
Charlotte Flair-WrestleMania Reports
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Charlotte Flair may appear on SmackDown Friday night to start her WrestleMania 37 program.
The report is supported by her fiancee, Andrade, who tweeted on Tuesday that The Queen had four more days to be cleared following her positive test for COVID-19 and "go back to the wrestlemania poster."
That Flair may pop up on SmackDown is certainly interesting.
Currently a Raw competitor, she previously announced her intention to challenge for the red brand's women's title, presumably against Asuka.
The Queen's diagnosis cut that program short, leading to The Empress of Tomorrow accepting Rhea Ripley's challenge for a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All instead.
Flair appearing on SmackDown suggests a potential WrestleMania program with Bayley or Carmella, both of whom had been prominently featured on the blue brand before disappearing recently. A match with The Queen would elevate their stock and give all involved something to do.
If that is the case, there are far worse options for her.
WWE Remains Interested in Tessa Blanchard
A tweet from Funaki's wrestling school, Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, has reignited speculation that Tessa Blanchard may be on her way to WWE.
The photo features Blanchard, Bayley and SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks alongside some of the school's trainees. That The Boss and The Role Model were clearly training alongside the third-generation competitor suggests a link.
Blanchard made history in January 2020, when she became the first woman to hold Impact Wrestling's world championship after her win over Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill.
Her run with the company came to an abrupt end amid accusations of bullying and racism from the likes of WWE's Chelsea Green, NXT's Gigi Dolin, All Elite Wrestling's Rebel and Shanna, Renee Michelle and Allysin Kay.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Blanchard finished her run with Impact by forfeiting the world title while staying in Mexico with her husband, Daga.
The 25-year-old remains one of the most intriguing free agents in wrestling despite the controversies that surround her, because of her in-ring ability. The daughter of Tully Blanchard, she has repeatedly proved herself to be one of the most talented women in the industry. And her matches with male talent in Impact reflect as much.
Given the apparent dislike of her from others in the industry, and the alleged racism and bullying, one does have to wonder how quick WWE would be to sign her.
Still, Blanchard is so talented between the ropes that some promotion is going to add her to its roster sooner than later. Whether it can rehabilitate her image while benefiting from her abilities will be the question.
An Aleister Black Report
Aleister Black is currently dealing with some minor injuries, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
The Dutch Destroyer has not appeared on WWE television since the October 12 episode of Raw, when he lost a No Disqualification match to Kevin Owens, suggesting the more recent minor injuries are not necessarily the reason he has been off television.
With Meltzer also reporting earlier in March that Vince McMahon will have to do a 180-degree turn for Black to see any sort of renewed TV push, the injuries appear to be more hurdles for the former NXT champion to overcome than the primary reason he finds himself sidelined.
That is a shame, too. At this time last year, Black appeared to be on the rise in WWE. He was fresh off a No Disqualification win over AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber, had just been announced for a WrestleMania 36 match against Bobby Lashley, and he looked to be one of the stars former Raw executive director Paul Heyman was keen on building the brand around.
Heyman's dismissal in June 2020 left Black on an island, though. McMahon's whimsical creative plans no longer included the Dutchman, leading to his current predicament.
Now, a Superstar with the potential be a major player in WWE for years to come is stuck in obscurity, with his aura and credibility next to nothing after having his momentum killed.
Randy Orton's Creative Influence
There are few Superstars in WWE with more backstage "stroke" than Randy Orton, H Jenkins of RingsideNews.com reported.
"We were told he 'carries a lot of stroke in his storylines,'" Jenkins wrote. "Orton doesn’t always get his way, but he has a lot of input."
The Viper's influence includes significant input in the ongoing feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which began last October.
The report should not be surprising to anyone paying attention. As one of the most decorated, respected and highest-profile Superstars on the roster, it only makes sense that Orton would have accumulated the sort of backstage influence that would allow him to have significant say in what he appears in for WWE.
A 14-time world champion with a resume matched by few active competitors, Orton has earned the right to have say in what he does on television. He has acquired that over the years and should utilize it when he feels uncertain or unwilling to be involved in a particular storyline or angle.
That The Viper is still involved in the Wyatt storyline, despite its strangeness, is a testament to his willingness to go along with the plan, though.