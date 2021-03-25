Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Tessa Blanchard and More

2 of 4

A tweet from Funaki's wrestling school, Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, has reignited speculation that Tessa Blanchard may be on her way to WWE.

The photo features Blanchard, Bayley and SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks alongside some of the school's trainees. That The Boss and The Role Model were clearly training alongside the third-generation competitor suggests a link.

Blanchard made history in January 2020, when she became the first woman to hold Impact Wrestling's world championship after her win over Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill.

Her run with the company came to an abrupt end amid accusations of bullying and racism from the likes of WWE's Chelsea Green, NXT's Gigi Dolin, All Elite Wrestling's Rebel and Shanna, Renee Michelle and Allysin Kay.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Blanchard finished her run with Impact by forfeiting the world title while staying in Mexico with her husband, Daga.

The 25-year-old remains one of the most intriguing free agents in wrestling despite the controversies that surround her, because of her in-ring ability. The daughter of Tully Blanchard, she has repeatedly proved herself to be one of the most talented women in the industry. And her matches with male talent in Impact reflect as much.

Given the apparent dislike of her from others in the industry, and the alleged racism and bullying, one does have to wonder how quick WWE would be to sign her.

Still, Blanchard is so talented between the ropes that some promotion is going to add her to its roster sooner than later. Whether it can rehabilitate her image while benefiting from her abilities will be the question.