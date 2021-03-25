Kyle Hadala Sentenced to 60 Days in Jail After Punching Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Kyle Hadala has been sentenced to a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor simple assault for sucker-punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar in South Dakota on June 19, 2020.

Elisa Sand of the Aberdeen American News reported the news, noting Hadala won't have to spend any time in jail if he stays out of legal trouble for the next year. Hadala must also pay $336.50 in court costs and fines and can't contact Goedert for one year as part of his plea agreement.

Video appears to show Hadala punching an unsuspecting Goedert in the middle of the bar. Goedert fell to the ground as other patrons tended to him. A source told ESPN's Tim MacManus that Goedert lost consciousness but recovered and returned home by the next day.



Hadala told TMZ Sports Goedert and his friends had "harassed" his group at another bar and then followed them to the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Goedert, who the Eagles selected 49th overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of South Dakota State, caught 46 passes for 524 yards and three scores last year.