    Mexico Defeats USA to Win 2021 Olympic Qualifying Group

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 25, 2021

    Mexico's Uriel Antuna, left, and United States' Aaron Herrera fight for the ball during a Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying championship soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    Fernando Llano/Associated Press

    The Mexican National Team defeated the United States, 1-0, in a U-23 matchup in the 2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship. 

    Uriel Antuna's lone goal helped capture Group A for El Tri, though both Mexico and the United States advanced to the knockout stage ahead of Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, respectively. The Americans will face likely Group B winner Honduras in the knockout round and can lock up an Olympic bid with a victory. 

    Mexico, meanwhile, would face Group B runner-up Canada with the same stakes on the line. 

    Despite holding possession for 54 percent of the match and committing just 18 fouls to Mexico's 22, the Americans couldn't get enough pressure on net to avoid a clean sheet for El Tri goalie Luis Malagon, who needed just one save to preserve the shutout as six other US attempts missed the net. 

    Antuna's game-winner came just before halftime in the 45th minute and proved more than enough for Mexico to claim a victory in Group A. 

    With a perfect 3-0 record and a plus-seven goal differential entering play on Wednesday at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, El Tri just needed to avoid getting blown out to emerge victorious in pool play. Their defensive effort did more than that; it completely stymied an American offense that had scored five goals in its first three contests. 

    Video Play Button
    A rematch with Mexico could be on the docket in the final should both clubs win their semifinal matchups. 

    The United States will get its turn on that stage first, facing the Group B winner on March 28 at Jalisco Stadium.

