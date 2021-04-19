    LaMelo Ball Cleared to Resume Basketball Activity After Surgery on Wrist Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 20, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball holds his right wrist during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of his injury public. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets' 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took a big step forward in his road to recovery on Monday.

    Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity after a CT scan on his wrist, the team announced. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" Ball could return to the lineup in seven to 10 days.

    Wojnarowski previously reported that Ball wasn't expected to return to the Hornets lineup this season after undergoing a procedure to repair his fractured right wrist in late March.

    The 19-year-old was considered the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year before his absence and was recently elevated to the starting lineup in Charlotte after averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. 

    Ball's absence allowed Terry Rozier to take on a bigger role, as he has averaged 37 minutes per contest since the rookie's injury. Rozier is averaging 22.2 points per game in the 14 games since Ball was hurt.

    Ball remains the future of the franchise and the sooner he can return, the better for both him and the Hornets.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired

      Bryant’s estate did not renew the deal, which expired April 13

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days

      Hornets rookie is healed from wrist injury and has been cleared for individual basketball activity

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Sterling Brown Assaulted

      Rockets confirm Brown suffered facial lacerations after being 'the victim of an assault' Sunday night

      Sterling Brown Assaulted
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sterling Brown Assaulted

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Myles Turner Out Indefinitely

      MRI revealed partial tear of plantar plate in the great toe of Pacers big man's right foot

      Myles Turner Out Indefinitely
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Myles Turner Out Indefinitely

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report