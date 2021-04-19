LaMelo Ball Cleared to Resume Basketball Activity After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took a big step forward in his road to recovery on Monday.

Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity after a CT scan on his wrist, the team announced. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" Ball could return to the lineup in seven to 10 days.

Wojnarowski previously reported that Ball wasn't expected to return to the Hornets lineup this season after undergoing a procedure to repair his fractured right wrist in late March.

The 19-year-old was considered the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year before his absence and was recently elevated to the starting lineup in Charlotte after averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Ball's absence allowed Terry Rozier to take on a bigger role, as he has averaged 37 minutes per contest since the rookie's injury. Rozier is averaging 22.2 points per game in the 14 games since Ball was hurt.

Ball remains the future of the franchise and the sooner he can return, the better for both him and the Hornets.