    NBA Considering Holding on-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Teams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    The NBA logo at center court is shown during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA is reportedly exploring on-site vaccination clinics for teams as it continues to play its 2020-21 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported the news, noting the league sent out a memo Wednesday revealing it will potentially coordinate with national pharmacy chains "to host on-site vaccination clinics for players, team and arena personnel, and household members at team facilities and arenas in the coming weeks."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

