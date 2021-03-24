NBA Considering Holding on-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Teams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly exploring on-site vaccination clinics for teams as it continues to play its 2020-21 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported the news, noting the league sent out a memo Wednesday revealing it will potentially coordinate with national pharmacy chains "to host on-site vaccination clinics for players, team and arena personnel, and household members at team facilities and arenas in the coming weeks."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.