    Report: Knicks Have 'Much More' Trade Interest in Norman Powell Than Kyle Lowry

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell looks towards the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks reportedly have eyes for Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell.

    According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "While the Raptors are shopping point guard Kyle Lowry, the Knicks have much more interest in Powell, who is expected to opt out to become an unrestricted free agent following the season."

    Berman continued: "In the same vein as Houston's Victor Oladipo, the Knicks don't wish to give up first-round picks for the 27-year-old Powell as a rental and would prefer assurances he would re-sign if they make a move. However, league sources contend the Pacers are willing to overpay Powell in free agency and perhaps outbid the field."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

