Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: T-Wolves in Mix After 'Serious' Talks in January

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been involved in trade talks for Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and had "serious" discussions about a deal for the seven-year NBA veteran in January, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein noted that the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets also remain in contact with Orlando about a Gordon deal. He also wrote that the Timberwolves' serious January interest occurred prior to Gordon suffering a left ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for 17 games in February and March. He returned to the court for good on March 18 and has played in each of Orlando's last four games.

Gordon has requested a trade in advance of Thursday's trade deadline, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. The former Arizona star, who has spent his entire career with Orlando after the Magic selected him fourth overall in the 2014 NBA draft, is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season.

The Houston Rockets are also talking with Orlando about Gordon, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. They have reportedly offered a pair of first-round draft picks.

Like Stein, Charania also noted interest from the C's, Nuggets and Timberwolves. He also mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers being involved as well.

Gordon has one more year remaining on his contract, with $16,409,091 due to him in 2021-22, per Spotrac. He's set to be a free agent in 2022.

Given his impending free agency in one year, his desire to be traded and the 14-30 Magic's struggles, Gordon appears likely to move. For now, Gordon remains in the starting lineup for the Magic, who will play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.