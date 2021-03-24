    Browns Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Contract Not 'Imminent' After Free-Agent Visit

    Blake Schuster
March 24, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns are once again attempting to woo Jadeveon Clowney in free agency after failing to sign the defensive end last offseason. 

    While no deal is immediately forthcoming, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot noted Clowney visited with the Browns on Wednesday. Despite intense conversations last year, Clowney never visited with Cleveland. Both sides get a chance to correct that now. 

    The former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2014 ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal in 2020, but a knee injury limited him to just eight games with 19 tackles, one forced fumble and zero sacks. 

    During the 2020 offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland was the most "aggressive team with [Clowney] financially" but the veteran was hesitant to accept a deal or even visit the team's facilities. 

    Schefter wasn't sure why Clowney didn't engage with the Browns.

    Instead the South Carolina product signed for $13 million in Tennessee one year after starring for the Seattle Seahawks. Whatever the Titans saw from Clowney in eight games, it wasn't enough to convince the club to bring him back in 2021.

    Now after spending the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans, Clowney is on the hunt for his third team in as many seasons. 

    It's unclear what the Browns would be able to offer the defensive end in free agency. 

    Spotrac lists Cleveland as having the 16th-most cap space available at the moment with $14.1 million to spend. 

    Whether or not that's enough to get a deal done with a long-sought-after target remains to be seen.  

     

