Aaron Gordon Rumors: Magic PF Having 'Second Thoughts' About Trade Request

Aaron Gordon may not be angling to leave the Orlando Magic after all.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Sam Amick reported Gordon had asked to be traded in February. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (h/t Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith) followed up Wednesday to report the 25-year-old forward is having second thoughts about the request.

Following Tuesday's 110-99 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, Gordon addressed why he initially approached the front office about an exit.

"There's been times where I just expressed my frustration to management," he told reporters. "Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we've been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So it's just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say. ... I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration."

If Gordon's feelings have changed, it's unclear what the trigger was since Orlando has dropped 11 of its last 12 games and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference at 14-29.

His reversal may not alter what unfolds prior to the trade deadline, either.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets have shown interest in Gordon, with Houston staging "serious talks" with the Magic about a deal. According to The Action Network's Matt Moore, the Boston Celtics "are considered the front-runners."

Although Gordon is signed through the 2021-22 season, Orlando's record is evidence of how badly the franchise is in need of rejuvenation. Flipping him for draft assets or young players could be more beneficial in the long term.