AJ Styles, Omos Beat New Day; Win Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles and Omos beat The New Day on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The victory marks Styles' first tag team title victory in WWE and Omos' first title win of any kind in the company.

However, it was the manner in which the giant debutant dominated The New Day that impressed most, with Omos pinning Kofi Kingston with one foot to claim the championships.

After Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business on the March 15 episode of Raw to become 11-time WWE tag team champs as a unit, they were confronted by Styles.

The Phenomenal One noted that since he had nothing scheduled for WrestleMania and was only a tag team title away from becoming a grand slam champion in WWE, he wanted to officially challenge New Day to a WrestleMania match against himself and Omos.

Despite the potential pitfalls of accepting a match against a dominant 7-footer like Omos, Kingston and Woods quickly obliged, and the match was made official for WrestleMania.

Styles and Omos looked to gain some momentum heading into The Show of Shows the following week when The Phenomenal One faced Kingston in a singles match on Raw.

He seemed to have the advantage with Omos watching his back, but Woods proved to be the difference-maker, as he threw off Styles' timing for the Phenomenal Forearm by playing his trombone.

That allowed Kingston to catch Styles with the SOS and pin him, marking his first pinfall loss in a regular singles match since losing to Jey Uso on SmackDown in October.

While the loss sent Styles back to the drawing board, he still found himself in an advantageous position ahead of WrestleMania thanks to the presence of Omos, who has been integral to his success in recent months.

Omos has gotten involved in many of Styles' matches since aligning with him in October, and he finally got the opportunity to wrestle in an actual match at WrestleMania.

New Day cast doubt on whether Styles and Omos would be able to mesh as a team at WrestleMania, but they worked well as a tandem and knocked off one of the best tag teams of all time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

