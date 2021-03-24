Browns' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

2 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

When Joe Woods took over the defense in 2020, he said he wanted to get to the point where the Browns could run dime defense (with four linemen, one linebacker and six defensive backs).

"I would like to transition into a dime system, but it is going to be something that is going to take time to get into, just because of getting their reps," Woods said, per Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire. As it turns out, reps weren't the only problem to making that happen; they didn't have the personnel either.

After picking Johnson up from the cash-strapped Los Angeles Rams, the Browns again looked to the West Coast when they signed Troy Hill. His addition makes Woods' vision of a dime base defense closer to reality.

Hill brings incredible versatility to the secondary. He played 49.9 percent of the snaps in the slot last season, according to Player Profiler. That's where he is at his best, but he also spent some time on the outside.

Hill's coverage was incredible last season. He was 10th in the league in passer rating allowed, while seeing 107 total targets in the vaunted Rams secondary, according to Player Profiler.

Once again, the Browns got incredible value. Hill will cost them just $1.9 million in 2021 with a potential out in 2022 if things don't work out. It seems unlikely that will be the case, but it's just an added benefit to this move.

Grade: A-