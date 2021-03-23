Giants Rumors: Kyle Rudolph Contract in Limbo After Physical Shows Foot Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal last week, but the agreement may have hit a snag.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, "Sources say the team's medical staff is concerned with Rudolph's foot after his physical and believes he'll need surgery. The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed."

Despite Garafolo's report, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that "a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Rudolph will be a Giant on Wednesday morning."

Rudolph, 31, registered 28 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown for the Minnesota Vikings last year, though with Irv Smith Jr. also in Minnesota, Rudolph became expendable.

The two-time Pro Bowler has posted 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns in his career.

In New York, he'll join the talented but inconsistent Evan Engram at the tight end position. Rudolph will likely be used more as an in-line run-blocker and red-zone target, while Engram will be the bigger threat in the passing game.

Engram, a Pro Bowler in 2020, won't see his role diminished by the likely acquisition of Rudolph. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported on March 18 that the addition of Rudolph "does not affect Engram's status with the team despite a now crowded tight ends room."

The Giants have been busy in an effort to upgrade through free agency this offseason, also signing wideout Kenny Golladay, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Reggie Ragland and cornerback Adoree' Jackson, among others.

The NFC East is wide open. The Giants are hoping they've positioned themselves to win their first divisional title since 2011.