    Canadiens Games Postponed Through March 28 Because of COVID-19 Protocols

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Montreal Canadians center Tyler Toffoli(73) celebrates with teammates after scoring the tying goal during an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Toronto, Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Power)
    Peter Power/Associated Press

    The Montreal Canadiens have had more games postponed because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

    The league announced Tuesday that the team's games through Sunday have been postponed following two players entering the league's protocol. 

    The Canadiens were set to play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, but the league canceled that game for the same reason. 

    According to Sportsnet, forwards Jesper Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were the two players added to the COVID Protocol List on Monday, though the designation does not necessarily mean that they tested positive for the virus.

    Both players played Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks and were on the ice for morning skate on Monday. The team's facility was closed on Tuesday and all players and staff are undergoing their regular testing for the virus, per Sportsnet's Eric Engels

    Engels later added that there is only one Vancouver player on the league's COVID-19 list, though he did not play with the Canucks against the Canadiens.

    The postponements are the first of the season in the league's North Division, which encompasses all seven of the NHL's Canada-based teams. The new postponements—which include scheduled games for Wednesday and Friday against Edmonton—bring the NHL total up to 45, though five of those were weather-related, according to the league

