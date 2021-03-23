Batista Says His 2021 WWE HOF Induction Will Be Postponed to Later Date

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Batista walked for miles inside a pit of danger during his WWE career, but even The Animal is unable to avoid the occasional scheduling conflict.

The six-time world champion announced Tuesday he's unable to attend this year's Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 37 week. Instead, he'll participate in the event at a later date:

WWE initially announced in December 2019 that Batista was headed for its Hall of Fame. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the company to scrap its plans for a live induction in spring 2020. As a result, the 2020 inductees would be merged together with this year's class.

Batista briefly returned to WWE in the buildup to WrestleMania 35, eventually losing to Triple H in what proved to be his final match. He announced shortly after the show he was retiring from professional wrestling.