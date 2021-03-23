    Batista Says His 2021 WWE HOF Induction Will Be Postponed to Later Date

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    FILE -In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    Batista walked for miles inside a pit of danger during his WWE career, but even The Animal is unable to avoid the occasional scheduling conflict.  

    The six-time world champion announced Tuesday he's unable to attend this year's Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 37 week. Instead, he'll participate in the event at a later date:

    WWE initially announced in December 2019 that Batista was headed for its Hall of Fame. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the company to scrap its plans for a live induction in spring 2020. As a result, the 2020 inductees would be merged together with this year's class.

    Batista briefly returned to WWE in the buildup to WrestleMania 35, eventually losing to Triple H in what proved to be his final match. He announced shortly after the show he was retiring from professional wrestling.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What Makes WrestleMania So Special?

      @kevinberge breaks down The Showcase of the Immortals from the POV of the legends who have been there 📲

      What Makes WrestleMania So Special?
      WWE logo
      WWE

      What Makes WrestleMania So Special?

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      NXT Tag Titles Vacated After Burch Injury

      William Regal announced NXT tag team titles will be vacated due to Danny Burch's injury

      NXT Tag Titles Vacated After Burch Injury
      WWE logo
      WWE

      NXT Tag Titles Vacated After Burch Injury

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the WWE Universe 👊

      🤖 Jericho calls Vince 'Terminator' 👀 Rumors on Charlotte's status 📲 Follow up on the latest news

      Around the WWE Universe 👊
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe 👊

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Raw Ratings Down Despite WrestleMania 37 Hype

      Raw Ratings Down Despite WrestleMania 37 Hype
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Raw Ratings Down Despite WrestleMania 37 Hype

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report