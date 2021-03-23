Batista Says His 2021 WWE HOF Induction Will Be Postponed to Later Date

Batista Says His 2021 WWE HOF Induction Will Be Postponed to Later DateMarch 23, 2021
Batista walked for miles inside a pit of danger during his WWE career, but even The Animal is unable to avoid the occasional scheduling conflict.
The six-time world champion announced Tuesday he's unable to attend this year's Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 37 week. Instead, he'll participate in the event at a later date:
The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave @DaveBautista
To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser
WWE initially announced in December 2019 that Batista was headed for its Hall of Fame. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the company to scrap its plans for a live induction in spring 2020. As a result, the 2020 inductees would be merged together with this year's class.
Batista briefly returned to WWE in the buildup to WrestleMania 35, eventually losing to Triple H in what proved to be his final match. He announced shortly after the show he was retiring from professional wrestling.
