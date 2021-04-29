    Kyrie Irving out for Nets vs. Pacers with Groin Injury

    Jenna Ciccotelli
April 29, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is going to miss at least one game because of a groin injury. 

    Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, the Nets announced Irving will sit out Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a sore groin. 

    Irving has dealt with groin issues at various points this season. He sat out Brooklyn's previous meeting with the Pacers on March 17 with the same problem. 

    The Nets have had to take to the court without the seven-time All-Star several times this season. The team announced he wouldn't join them for a three-game road swing in March in order to deal with "a family matter."

    Irving also missed seven games for personal reasons over a nine-day stretch in January. He played in each of the Nets' past nine games, but he was held to a season-low nine points on 3-of-13 shooting in Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors

    Overall, the 29-year-old has missed 16 of the Nets' 62 games so far this season, not including Thursday. But when he is in the lineup, he is a strong piece of a dominant Nets team. He's averaging 26.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting with 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season. 

    The Nets are also playing without James Harden, who has a hamstring issue. Kevin Durant returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing three games with a thigh contusion. 

    Head coach Steve Nash will turn to Bruce Brown as his primary point guard until Irving can return. 

