Power Ranking Every MLB Team's Ace Entering the 2021 Season

There are hundreds of pitchers in Major League Baseball at any given moment, but one of the cool things about Opening Day is that it's a showcase of the 30 best of the best.

With the start of the 2021 season now just days away, here's how we stack up the league's top aces.

This list covers pitchers who are already confirmed or who are expected (look for the asterisks) to take the ball for their club's opener on April 1. In ranking them from No. 30 to No. 1, we considered their recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming season.

Let's count 'em down, going five at a time for the bottom 25 and then one at a time for the top five.