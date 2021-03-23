    Knicks' Julius Randle Fined $15K for Criticizing Officials After Loss to 76ers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021
    New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) reacts after he was called for a foul in the final seconds of an NBA basketball overtime period against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
    Elsa/Associated Press

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating after Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    "Blown call by the officials," Randle said of being called for a foul on Tobias Harris with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Knicks' 101-100 loss. "After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for them to call that and decide the game is f--king ridiculous. Yeah, it's ridiculous. They got to do a better job. It's too many games like this."

    Harris made a pair of game-winning free throws after Randle's foul, which coach Tom Thibodeau attempted to challenge but did so incorrectly by rule. Officials did not grant Thibodeau's challenge. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report indicated officials handled the call on Randle, Thibodeau not being granted a challenge and a no-call of Harris on Randle correctly.

    "They said we didn't challenge. Two officials. Tough calls," Thibodeau said. "That's all I'm going to say about it. Pretty obvious."

    While Randle may disagree, this seems like a situation in which officials made close, bang-bang calls in a correct manner. 

    The Knicks have dropped three of their last four games, including two games to Philly by a combined four points, so that may have factored into Randle's frustration boiling over.

