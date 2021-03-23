NBA Trade Rumors: Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon Deals Considered by Pacers

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly open to considering trades for Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Brogdon, in particular, could be a trade piece as the Pacers look to hand the primary ball-handling duties to Caris LeVert. Goodwill's report says teams are "monitoring" Sabonis, who seems highly unlikely to be moved by the deadline.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

