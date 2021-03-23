NBA Rumors: Hottest Gossip Ahead of 2021 Trade Deadline

1 of 4

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

If Gordon does want out of Orlando, there's a good chance that he'll get his wish. At least two teams have reportedly made offers for him.

According to Charania, the Houston Rockets have had talks with the Magic.

"The Rockets and Magic have engaged in talks on a Gordon deal to Houston for two first-round draft picks, sources have told The Athletic," he wrote. "No deal is imminent on this front as of this writing, but there have been significant talks."

The Boston Celtics have also made an offer, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network:

"The Boston Celtics are considered the frontrunners to add Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon via trade, multiple sources confirmed to The Action Network Monday night. While the framework of a deal is in active discussion and considered the leading offer, sources say no deal has been agreed upon and the Magic are expected to continue to take offers up until Thursday’s deadline."

Weiss and Amick also noted that the Celtics have been in talks with Orlando.

It feels likely that Gordon will be moved before Thursday's deadline, but Orlando can and should take its time. As long as two or more teams are in on Gordon, a bidding war could ensure.