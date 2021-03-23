Report: Evan Fournier 'Has No Intention' to Sign New Magic Contract Amid Rumors

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier has reportedly told the team he has "no intention" of re-signing as a free agent this offseason, making it likelier he is traded ahead of the March 25 deadline.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote a Fournier trade could come as part of a "roster reset" in Orlando. Aaron Gordon is also expected to see interest before Thursday after reportedly requesting a trade.

Fournier is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range. He's been an efficient scorer throughout his seven seasons in Orlando, a reliable floor-spacer who can create for himself some off the dribble.

Given that the Magic have the NBA's fourth-worst record and Fournier has no intention of returning, finding a team willing to give up another expiring contract and a draft pick should be a priority ahead of the deadline. With many teams seemingly willing to stand pat, it's possible a playoff-bound team would be willing to give up a protected first-round pick for Fournier.

The Magic are in a good position to trade Fournier as well because his $17 million base salary is one of the more matchable deals among available veterans. Several contenders have the $13.6 million in salary needed to make a trade for Fournier work under the salary cap—assuming they have room under the hard cap. The $13.6 million figure is a bare minimum to satisfy NBA trade rules.

Gordon likewise has a tradable contract with an $18.1 million base salary this season, so the Magic might be the most active team to watch ahead of the deadline.