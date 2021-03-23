Marvin Bagley III Trade Rumors: Teams Hope Kings Will Sell Low to Deal Contract

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Teams have reportedly targeted Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III as a potential buy-low candidate ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Jason Jones of The Athletic reported the Kings are yet to find a trade offer to their liking for Bagley, who is due an $11.3 million base salary in 2021-22. The No. 2 pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Bagley has largely disappointed while the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young have emerged as All-Stars.

Injuries have played a factor in Bagley's disappointing returns, but he also hasn't shown much progression on the floor. Aside from a slight uptick in three-point percentage, Bagley's numbers are stagnant from his rookie season across the board.

A broken hand suffered earlier this month may complicate any trade talks. Bagley's expected to be out well into April, which will make it more difficult to complete a deal and potentially put the Kings into a situation where they're better off keeping him until the offseason.

Despite being 18-25 on the season, the Kings are seemingly in no hurry to unload veterans and begin a rebuild. The likes of Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield would generate a ton of interest ahead of the deadline, but the Kings have shown no urgency to move on from anyone currently on the roster.