    Najee Harris Drove 9 Hours to Alabama Pro Day After Flight Was Canceled

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021
    Alerted 50m ago in the B/R App

    National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) walks to the sideline during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    Nobody can question Najee Harris' desire to attend Alabama's pro day Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Harris was originally supposed to fly from Dallas to Birmingham, Alabama, on on Monday night. However, inclement weather forced the flight to be canceled, and the Crimson Tide running back chose to drive nine hours to his destination, even though he is only attending to support teammates.

    Harris is among a handful of Alabama players sitting out due to injury.

    Anything you can do to burnish your reputation in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators is beneficial during the predraft process. The effort Harris showed is unlikely to go unnoticed by teams that have him on their draft board.

    The 6'2", 230-pound back finished his college career with 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground while catching 80 passes for 781 yards and 11 scores.

    In Bleacher Report's Big Board 1.0, Harris sat 26th and was the best running back with an overall grade of 8.0 out of 10. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected him to go to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 30 pick in his most recent mock draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Juszczyk Believes in Jimmy G

      49ers FB believes Garoppolo will get San Francisco ‘back to winning’

      Juszczyk Believes in Jimmy G
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Juszczyk Believes in Jimmy G

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret

      Questionable choices 😬

      1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret
      NFL logo
      NFL

      1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Smith Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Alabama WR

      DeVonta Smith Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Alabama WR
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      DeVonta Smith Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Alabama WR

      Ian Cummings
      via Pro Football Network

      Najee Drove 9 Hours to Pro Day

      Bama RB isn't even working out today but drove to support teammates after flight from Dallas was canceled (Schefter)

      Najee Drove 9 Hours to Pro Day
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Najee Drove 9 Hours to Pro Day

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report