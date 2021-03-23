Najee Harris Drove 9 Hours to Alabama Pro Day After Flight Was Canceled

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Nobody can question Najee Harris' desire to attend Alabama's pro day Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Harris was originally supposed to fly from Dallas to Birmingham, Alabama, on on Monday night. However, inclement weather forced the flight to be canceled, and the Crimson Tide running back chose to drive nine hours to his destination, even though he is only attending to support teammates.

Harris is among a handful of Alabama players sitting out due to injury.

Anything you can do to burnish your reputation in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators is beneficial during the predraft process. The effort Harris showed is unlikely to go unnoticed by teams that have him on their draft board.

The 6'2", 230-pound back finished his college career with 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground while catching 80 passes for 781 yards and 11 scores.

In Bleacher Report's Big Board 1.0, Harris sat 26th and was the best running back with an overall grade of 8.0 out of 10. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected him to go to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 30 pick in his most recent mock draft.