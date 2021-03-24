Dolphins' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

As expected, it's been a busy offseason for the Miami Dolphins. With the first wave of free agency behind us, they've made some big moves to improve on a 10-6 campaign last season.

The number of total players acquired has already crept into the double digits, not counting Isaiah Wilson who was on the team for a matter of days. The Dolphins traded for the former second-round pick but subsequently cut him three days later.

Ultimately, it wasn't that big of a deal. Miami swapped seventh-round picks with the Tennessee Titans in the move. It was a low-cost deal that gave the Dolphins a look at a talented tackle prospect.

There were, however, moves the Dolphins made that will have a larger impact. For better or worse, we will look back after the 2021 season and some of the successes and shortcomings will come down to the moves they made this offseason.

From coaching staff changes to free-agency signings, here are some of the biggest decisions they've made and how they grade based on the likelihood they work out to better the team.