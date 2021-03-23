Jericho Calls Vince McMahon 'Terminator'; WWE Rumors on Charlotte, Retribution

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jericho Praises Vince's Workout Routine

Even at 75 years of age, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon works out regularly and is in fantastic physical condition as a result.

Among those who are impressed by Vince's regimen is former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho.

According to Sai Mohan of WrestlingInc.com, Jericho commented this week on an Instagram video of McMahon working out, writing: "VkM is the REAL Terminator!!!"

Vince's love for working out has long been apparent, as he always looked to be in just as good of shape as the full-time wrestlers when he wrestled on occasion in the 1990s and 2000s.

Even so, seeing McMahon still working out at such a high level is remarkable when you consider the lifestyle most 75-year-olds lead.

Jericho's comment is notable as well since some may have the perception that he is not on good terms with Vince or WWE after signing with AEW rather than returning to the company in which he became a huge star.

It is no secret that Jericho takes shots at WWE from time to time, but it is clear that he still has a great deal of respect for his longtime boss.

Perhaps it stems from the fact that Jericho continues to excel in his field at an age when most wrestlers have long retired.

At 50, Jericho is one of AEW's top stars and a former AEW world champion. He is also seemingly on the verge of entering into a major program with MJF after MJF turned on The Inner Circle a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Vince is preparing to put on the biggest spectacle in pro wrestling in the form of WrestleMania 37, which will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, next month.

Rumors on Charlotte Flair's Status

Charlotte Flair has not been on Raw for the past couple of weeks, and she revealed why Monday, announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19:

That put to rest rumors that she was at odds with WWE amid the release of her fiancé, Andrade, from his WWE contract this week.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that, reporting that Flair's absence was "not related in any way" to the Andrade situation.

Even so, Charlotte's WrestleMania 37 status is now up in the air, as Rhea Ripley debuted Monday on Raw and challenged Raw women's champion Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania, and Asuka accepted.

Flair had previously announced her intention to face Asuka for the Raw women's title, and while it is possible she will return in the coming weeks to make it a Triple Threat, that is far from guaranteed.

One intriguing scenario to consider is a switching of brands, as Johnson reported that there was internal discussion about Charlotte appearing on SmackDown this week.

It is unclear if she will be cleared from COVID in time to make that happen, but if she is, it may be WWE's best opportunity to make the WrestleMania card as big as possible.

With Bianca Belair challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, it leaves Bayley without a storyline and match despite the fact that she and Sasha essentially carried the women's division through the pandemic.

It would be a nice gesture on WWE's part to shift Charlotte to SmackDown, even if it's just temporary, for a brief feud with Bayley culminating in a WrestleMania match.

Although it would be out of left field to some degree, they have plenty of history, so it wouldn't be difficult to build a rivalry in a few short weeks.

Doing so would also ensure that two of WWE's top female Superstars have a big match at WrestleMania, which they undoubtedly deserve.

Reported Ali Injury Possibly Changed Retribution Plans

Retribution leader Mustafa Ali has reportedly been working hurt since December with an injury that will require surgery.

According to Nick Hasuman of WrestlingInc.com, Ali suffered a torn PCL in his knee during a match against Ricochet in December. He was reportedly told it would require surgery and rehab but decided to work through it.

The original plans were reportedly for a blow-off angle involving Retribution to take place at WrestleMania 37, but it may have already happened at Fastlane.

After Ali lost a United States Championship match against Riddle at Fastlane, Ali berated the other members of Retribution. Reckoning and Slapjack walked away, while T-Bar and Mace chokeslammed Ali.

Hausman noted that while it is possible WWE will continue the Retribution angle for a few more weeks and officially blow it off at WrestleMania, it may have already reached its conclusion.

There was no mention of Ali or Retribution on Raw, which could be a sign that WWE is ready to move on from the stable.

Retribution began appearing on WWE programming in August, and Ali was introduced as the leader in October.

While WWE gave Retribution a lot of screen time initially, the group never truly gained its footing and was never booked in any huge angles or given any significant victory.

Retribution has run its course, so it would likely be best for all involved if WWE simply moves on and counts Fastlane as the demise of the group.

