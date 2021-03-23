Police Report Details Crash That Left Former NBA Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed

LM OTERO/Associated Press

A police report from the January bicycle crash that left former NBA center Shawn Bradley paralyzed was released, showing he was hit by a moving vehicle and then struck a parked car in St. George, Utah.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported Monday that Bradley didn't immediately recall the crash in the hospital following the Jan. 20 incident, but he later told police he was in the process of passing the parked car when he was hit.

The driver of the moving vehicle, a Dodge van, told police she saw Bradley and gave him "plenty of room" as they passed.

"V1 driver looked into their rear view mirror as they passed V2 (a Saturn) and saw the cyclist flipping through the air and landed on their back," the report said.

A passenger from the Saturn also provided a statement to police, saying "it appeared the impact of the bicyclist had occurred at approximately the same time as V1 passing V2," per Zillgitt.

Police also obtained GPS information from Bradley's custom Trek Project One bike, which showed he was traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision.

"The cyclist had impacted the driver side rear bumper of V2 after which the bicycle and cyclist traveled along the top of the trunk and the cyclist continued along the side of V1 causing scratches and several dents to V2," the police report read, per Zillgitt.

Bradley underwent neck fusion surgery following the crash and has remained hospitalized for recovery and rehabilitation for the last two months.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

The Dallas Mavericks, one of three teams Bradley played for during his 12-year NBA career, released a statement Wednesday announcing Bradley's paralysis.

The statement went on to say the 7'6" Germany native had a "deep appreciation" for the support he received and plans to use his experience to urge the importance of bicycle safety:

Bradley, who also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Nets, retired in 2005.