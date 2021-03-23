NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball, John Collins, More

1 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

It feels like Lonzo Ball has been on the trade block forever.

Shams Charania of The Athletic. first reported in January the Pelicans were showing an "openness" to discussing trades for Ball. The 23-year-old's season had gotten off to a slow start, and it appeared the Pels were willing to move Ball for the right deal.

However, things have changed a bit.

Ball has strung it together in the last couple months. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 15 games in February, while also posting a .625 true shooting mark. The former No. 2 overall pick has not been a terribly efficient scorer in March, but he is averaging 7.1 assists per game this month.

The suitors are starting to flock to the Pelicans. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Ball, adding the Nuggets reportedly offered Bol Bol in early talks.

New York and Denver join the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls as teams involved in Ball's market after Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Atlanta and Chicago had interest. Fischer reported the Bulls had discussed a swap involving Lauri Markkanen but noted the talks are not yet "substantial."

The Pelicans appear to be considering moving Ball in part because of his expected salary. Ball will be a restricted free agent this summer, and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported he is hoping to make around $20 million per year with his next contract.

Perhaps that number is a bit large for New Orleans. Still, Fischer reported the Pels might not be as determined to deal Ball.

The above would seem to suggest the Pelicans will try to sell high on Ball. Otherwise, New Orleans can match offers to keep him in restricted free agency or simply move on.