Bad Bunny Accepts The Miz's Challenge for Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny Accepts The Miz's Challenge for Match at WWE WrestleMania 37March 23, 2021
Bad Bunny will step inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper attacked The Miz with a guitar Monday night on Raw and told The Most Must-See Superstar he accepted his challenge for the Showcase of the Immortals:
Things have been building to this ever since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. During the men's Rumble match, Bad Bunny distracted The Miz and John Morrison prior to their elimination by Damian Priest.
Since then, he has been a thorn in The Miz's side, often with the help of Priest. Last week on Raw, the former WWE champion took things to a different level when he delivered a guitar shot to Bad Bunny.
In general, Bad Bunny's presence has likely helped draw in some casual viewers ahead of WWE's biggest show of the year. It's never a bad thing when one of your championship belts is getting some air time during a musical performance on Saturday Night Live.
Given his steady presence on WWE programming in recent weeks, Bad Bunny's inclusion on the WrestleMania 37 card was inevitable.
Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬
Nightmare season is here. Rhea Ripley makes her Raw debut. Discuss in our WWE Community 📲