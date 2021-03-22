    Bad Bunny Accepts The Miz's Challenge for Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021
    Credit: WWE.com

    Bad Bunny will step inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37.  

    The Grammy Award-winning rapper attacked The Miz with a guitar Monday night on Raw and told The Most Must-See Superstar he accepted his challenge for the Showcase of the Immortals:

    Things have been building to this ever since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. During the men's Rumble match, Bad Bunny distracted The Miz and John Morrison prior to their elimination by Damian Priest.

    Since then, he has been a thorn in The Miz's side, often with the help of Priest. Last week on Raw, the former WWE champion took things to a different level when he delivered a guitar shot to Bad Bunny.

    In general, Bad Bunny's presence has likely helped draw in some casual viewers ahead of WWE's biggest show of the year. It's never a bad thing when one of your championship belts is getting some air time during a musical performance on Saturday Night Live.

    Given his steady presence on WWE programming in recent weeks, Bad Bunny's inclusion on the WrestleMania 37 card was inevitable.

