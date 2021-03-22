WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 22

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view had its ups and downs, but it did leave us with a good idea of what to expect at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11.

After coming up short against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus was looking for some redemption when he faced the WWE champion, Bobby Lashley.

Peyton Royce had a chance to have a singles match for the first time in months, but she had to deal with Asuka, so it was no walk in the park.

We also saw Kofi Kingston battle AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy faced The Miz, Rhea Ripley made her Raw debut and Randy Orton attempted to confront The Fiend.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's show.