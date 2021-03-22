Kevin Durant: Steve Kerr's Comments on My Last Warriors Season Are 'Hilarious'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is laughing.

The Brooklyn Nets star replied to a quote from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and called the notion that Golden State had more fun going 15-50 in 2019-20 than it did in Durant's final season with the team "hilarious."

In Kerr's defense, basketball seemed to take a backseat for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season.

They were already a massive storyline coming off three championships in four years, and Durant's future with the franchise hovered over much of the season. He never re-signed and ultimately joined the Nets, but not before he suffered a ruptured Achilles during an NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Last season wasn't great for the Warriors, either, although there was nowhere near as much pressure during what turned out to be a reset campaign with Klay Thompson sidelined, Stephen Curry out for all but five games and Durant no longer on the roster.