NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry and More

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is inching closer. It will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and after that, the market will be closed until the offseason.

A few notable names remain in the rumor mill, with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon among the biggest. However, an early flurry of trades before and shortly after the start of the regular season has left the market largely devoid of superstars.

There is no James Harden or Anthony Davis out there to dominate the headlines.

Still, trading for a high-end role player like Lowry and Gordon could put a contender one step closer to title contention, so moves are going to occur.

Here, we'll examine the latest buzz ahead of the rapidly approaching deadline.