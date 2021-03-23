NCAA Bracket 2021: Updates on President Obama, Jay Bilas and Experts' Brackets

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The first round of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament hadn't even concluded on Saturday before the last of the perfect brackets were busted. That happened just 28 contests into the action.

This year has been one of the strangest on record in college basketball, and the tournament hasn't been an exception.

Friday's action brought us the shocking upset by No. 15 Oral Roberts over No. 2 Ohio State, as well as No. 13 North Texas' win over No. 4 Purdue and No. 12 Oregon State's win over No. 5 Tennessee. Underdogs Rutgers (No. 10) and Syracuse (No. 11) also pulled off victories. After Friday's carnage, only 121 perfect brackets remained, according to the NCAA.

The hits kept coming on Saturday. Things started off somewhat as expected in the early games, but the afternoon slate brought us No. 13 Ohio's upset of No. 4 Virginia, after which only three perfect brackets remained. With No. 10 Maryland beating No. 7 UConn, the last perfect brackets were officially busted.

But how did the experts and analysts fare? Let's take a look at President Obama, Jay Bilas and experts' brackets and see how each has done ahead of the Sweet 16 beginning Saturday.