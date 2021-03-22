Giants' Updated Depth Chart After Adoree' Jackson's Reported Contract

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The New York Giants found their veteran cornerback to start alongside 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported New York agreed to terms with Adoree' Jackson on a three-year, $39 million contract. With Jackson entering the fold, here's how the Giants defense is shaping up for 2021:

Giants Defensive Depth Chart

LDE: Dexter Lawrence, B.J. Hill, David Moa

NT: Austin Johnson

DT: Leonard Williams, R.J. McIntosh, Breeland Speaks



OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cam Brown

ILB: Blake Martinez, Reggie Ragland

ILB: Tae Crowder, T.J. Brunson

OLB: Oshane Ximines, Carter Coughlin, Niko Lalos, Trent Harris



CB: James Bradberry, Ryan Lewis, Madre Harper, Jarren Williams



CB: Adoree' Jackson, Isaac Yiadom, Darnay Holmes (NB)



FS: Logan Ryan, Julian Love



SS: Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Montre Hartage, Quincy Wilson

The size of the team's commitment is somewhat surprising. According to Schefter, Jackson's deal can pay him up to $44.5 million and includes $26.5 million in guarantees.

The 25-year-old only became a free agent because the Tennessee Titans reversed course and declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

Even factoring in a lower salary cap for the upcoming season, it's rarely a good sign when a franchise declines its team option for a player it selected in the first round of the draft.

A knee injury limited Jackson to three appearances in 2020, and he missed five games in 2019. Getting nearly $27 million guaranteed from the Giants despite back-to-back disappointing years is a pretty impressive piece of business.

Having said that, Jackson has played well when healthy and could be a nice complement to Bradberry in the secondary. He has 189 career tackles, 33 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 46 games.

Following a 6-10 finish a season ago, general manager Dave Gettleman hasn't been shy about addressing glaring roster needs in free agency. The Giants already locked Kenny Golladay up to a four-year, $72 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If Jackson and Golladay play key roles on a playoff team in 2021, then Gettleman will be laughing all the way to the back. Should the franchise fall short of the postseason once again, ownership might be looking to make a change in its front office considering the GM's job security was a talking point throughout last year.