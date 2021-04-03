Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Kings Because of Knee Injury

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his team's game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday with left knee soreness.

"Just understanding big picture, wanting him to feel as healthy and whole and everything as we go forward," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters regarding Antetokounmpo's absence pregame.

"Tonight, with what he's feeling and everything that's happened over the last seven to 10 days, I think him not playing is the wise move."

The 26-year-old is once again putting up a monster season. Through 45 games, he's averaging 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor.

A third straight MVP award could still prove elusive nonetheless, due in no small part to voter fatigue. He set such a high standard in 2018-19 and 2019-20 that simply maintaining that level may not be enough to impress the people who have a say in the NBA's postseason honors.

However, the five-time All-Star might be happy to lose out in the MVP race if he helps the Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971 in exchange.

Antetokounmpo's importance to Milwaukee goes without saying. As much as general manager Jon Horst has done to improve the supporting cast, the franchise will go as far as its best player can take it.

With that in mind, an injury to the Greek Freak isn't the worst thing in the world for the Bucks right now as long as he's good to go for the postseason.