Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Bulls, Heat Among Teams Eyeing Nets' Injured G

Spencer Dinwiddie will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, but the Brooklyn Nets guard is reportedly still in high demand ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have shown interest in a trade with eyes on signing Dinwiddie to a long-term deal. The guard is expected to decline his player option and become a free agent this offseason, but a team can acquire his Bird rights and offer a five-year deal in the summer.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also listed the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets as suitors.

Dinwiddie played just three games this season before being sidelined by a partially torn ACL. He later underwent ACL reconstruction surgery in January.

The Nets could trade him with the hopes of adding another piece who would help them contend for a title this season. Brooklyn already has one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, led by Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant, but depth could be an issue as the team tries to make a postseason run.

Other teams could be looking at the future with the acquisition of Dinwiddie, who has proved to be a difference-maker offensively.

The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game in 2019-20, adding 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was a go-to option for a squad that earned the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference last season and can be a reliable scorer for any team.

A trade wouldn't secure Dinwiddie's services going forward, but it should at least provide an inside track at tying him to a long-term deal.