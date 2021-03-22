NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Deals Before 2021 Deadline

0 of 3

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. Teams will have until Thursday to make in-season deals on the trade market, though this year's deadline may not bring with it a flurry of big-name moves.

This is largely because players like Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday were dealt ahead of the regular season, with former NBA MVP James Harden swapping the Houston Rockets for the Brooklyn Nets soon after the campaign got underway.

"The two biggest names have already moved," one Eastern Conference executive said in February, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "Nothing will be bigger than Holiday and Harden, but I still think things will happen, especially as some of these teams realize their cap space is going to be worthless this summer."

This doesn't mean, however, that all will be quiet on the trade front. Some moves will be made in the coming days, and we're here to dig into the latest buzz.