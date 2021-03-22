NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Requested Trade from Magic; Celtics Among Teams Linked

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has reportedly asked the team for a trade, according to Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Magic are reportedly asking for multiple first-round picks or a pick along with a good young player in exchange for Gordon.

The Boston Celtics have "engaged" with the Magic about a possible deal, per Weiss and Amick, but there is a long list of potential suitors ahead of Thursday's deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are all interested in the forward. Houston is reportedly discussing a deal with Orlando involving two first-round picks.

An ankle injury kept Gordon out for all of February and he had a slow return from the All-Star break, but he has since played in three straight games of at least 31 minutes to indicate he is back to full strength.

The 25-year-old flashed his upside Friday with 38 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets, shooting 7-of-8 from three-point range.

Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 2020-21, while his 40.2 three-point percentage represent a career high. The 6'8", 235-pound Arizona product is also known as a quality defender and could provide an immediate boost to several contenders.

Boston could especially use another versatile scorer after the team has gotten limited consistency behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

A team like Houston or Minnesota could also nab Gordon as a key future piece before potentially signing him to a long-term extension in the offseason.

The California native is owed $16.4 million in 2021-22 in the final year of his current contract.