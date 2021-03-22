NFL WR Dez Bryant Wants to Become Life Coach for Struggling Athletes

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant said he's interested in becoming a life coach for athletes or former athletes who are struggling with their mental health.

Bryant explained to TMZ Sports in an interview released Monday the death of three-time Pro Bowl wideout Vincent Jackson at the age of 38 last month was an eye-opener (NSFW language below):

"Look at Vincent Jackson, and God rest his soul," Bryant said. "Look at some of our brothers we've lost. These young brothers [are] in their early 30s, 40s ... it don't make sense. Depression and anxiety, all that s--t is real, man."

Jackson died in a Florida hotel room last month with no signs of trauma. ESPN's Jenna Laine reported his family donated his brain to the CTE Center at Boston University for evaluation to see whether he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated trauma.

Numerous former NFL players' brains have shown signs of CTE, which can only be definitively diagnosed by an autopsy after death.

Bryant told TMZ he's been "blessed" with the ability to help people who are suffering from mental illness or addiction, and he wants to serve as a mentor to those in need.

The 32-year-old Texas native is currently a free agent after spending the second half of the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in his first games since 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys.