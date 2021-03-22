NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Date, Top Rumors Surrounding Star Big Men

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Andre Drummond hasn't played in a game since Feb. 12, as the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding the 27-year-old center out of action while trying to work out a trade to move him. However, nothing has materialized.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the Cavaliers "believe there's enough interest" that they will be able to trade Drummond before Thursday's deadline. However, Drummond is making $28.75 million this season, and Fedor noted that the Cavs may "need to get creative, likely pulling in multiple organizations" to make a deal.

According to Fedor, the teams interested in Drummond are playoff contenders. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that Cleveland has had discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, who are 22-19 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. However, Fedor reported that there are some around the league who "remain skeptical" that the Cavaliers will work out a deal to trade Drummond with a team.

"There's a growing expectation he will be bought out—even though the Cavs aren't asking for much," Fedor wrote.

Drummond was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavaliers in February 2020, and he's only played 33 games for Cleveland. He played eight games last season before the league was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. This season, he's averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games.

So Drummond is playing at a high level when he's on the court, it's just not known what uniform he will be wearing the next time he steps on to one.