Lakers Trade Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Andre Drummond, Talen Horton-Tucker, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After replacing Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee with Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol over the offseason, the Lakers have lacked an above-the-rim element in their center rotation.

Andre Drummond has the bounce to provide that. He's readily available too, having sat out since mid-February in preparation for a trade.

But the Lakers are hoping the Cleveland Cavaliers won't find a Drummond deal to their liking. As much as L.A. might like the big man, there isn't a way to fit his $28.8 million salary on the payroll. The Lakers can only hope that's the case with Drummond's other suitors.

If the Cavs can't broker a trade by Thursday afternoon, then a buyout immediately comes into play. That's where the Lakers can strike. The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets "will be potential destinations" if Drummond is bought out, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, as they offer the best blend of role and championship potential.

Were the Lakers to add Drummond on the buyout market, they could emerge as late winners of the trade deadline.